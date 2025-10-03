Seattle Kraken Sign Forward Julius Miettinen to Entry-Level Contract

Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Julius Miettinen with a three-year entry-level contract. The value of the two-way contract is $975,000 AAV and will begin for the 2025-26 season. Miettinen was drafted 40th overall by the Kraken in the 2024 NHL Draft.

“We’re excited to have Julius under contract. He's a strong two-way forward with size and plenty of international experience. We look forward to his continued development after two strong seasons playing in the Pacific Northwest with Everett.”

- Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill on Julius Miettinen

The Helsinki, Finland native has been playing in the WHL just north of Seattle for the Everett Silvertips in his 3rd season with the team. So far in the 2025-26 season, he has scored 2 goals and 2 assists in 2 games for the Silvertips. Last season, Miettinen scored 39 points in 36 games during the regular season, and scored 9 points in 13 playoff games.

Miettinen also represented Finland at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, appearing in seven games. He scored two points during the tournament, helping Finland to a silver medal.

