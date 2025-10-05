Transactions: Mølgaard and Ottavainen Re-assigned to Coachella Valley, Hayden Placed on Waivers

As the Seattle Kraken have completed the preseason, roster changes must be made to bring the size down to 23 players. Today, it was announced that, forward, Oscar Fisker Mølgaard, and defenseman, Ville Ottavainen have been re-assigned to their AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Mølgaard played in five preseason matchups, notching two assists, while Ottavainen was held scoreless in three games.

Forward, John Hayden, is also on the move as he has been placed on waivers with the intention of re-assigning him to Coachella Valley. The other 31 NHL teams have until 11 a.m. on Monday to make a claim for the forward to bring them onto their organization. If no team makes a claim, he will also head down to join the Firebirds, where he posted 27 points in 44 regular season games in 2024-25. Hayden has 3 goals and 1 assist in 29 games played in his career with the Seattle Kraken since joining the organization for the 2022-23 season.

All three players could see time in a Kraken uniform this season as depth players to help fill in for injuries and other assignments. The Seattle Kraken begin their season on October 9th, when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena.

