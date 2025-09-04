Binnington Ranked No. 7 In NHL Network's Top 10 Goalies for 2025-26

ST. LOUIS -- NHL Network released its list for the top 10 goalies in the NHL heading into the 2025-26 season, and St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington came in at No. 7:

Tony Luftman, Mike Rupp and former NHL goalie Cory Schneider counted down the best goalies based on player performance over the past several seasons, with an emphasis on the 2024-2025 regular season and 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs while also considering future upside.

The Top 10 Goalies Right Now list collectively features 17 All-Star Game appearances, eight Vezina Trophies, six Stanley Cups, three William M. Jennings Trophies, one Hart Trophy, one All-Rookie Team honor and one Conn Smythe Trophy.

Binnington, who is 173-116-36 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .907 save percentage for his career, was 28-22-5 with a 2.69 GAA and .900 save percentage in the regular season last year; he 2019 Stanley Cup champion is 23-24 with a 2.70 GAA and .909 save percentage in 48 playoff games.

On Binnington's ranking on the countdown, Schneider said, "If I had to win a game tonight, who would I choose, and he’s at the top of that list."

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets was ranked No. 1, followed by Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers, Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers, Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars, Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders, Binnington, Filip Gustavsson of the Minnesota Wild, Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings and rounding out the top 10 is Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators.

