The Athletic: NHL rookie camp roundup: The biggest standouts from tournaments across the league

Otto Stenberg, LW

While 2025 first-round pick Justin Carbonneau showed why his combination of physicality and skill will look good in a Blues uniform, Stenberg illustrated why he shouldn’t be a forgotten man among the five first-rounders the team has added in the past three years. The 20-year-old, who left Sweden for the AHL last season, led all Blues prospects with three points (one goal, two assists), including an assist on Carbonneau’s game-winner in a 6-4 win over Minnesota. He made quick plays around the net, and if not for a couple of dandy saves, he could have been on the scoreboard more. — Jeremy Rutherford

