(10-13-25) Blues-Canucks Gameday Lineup

The St. Louis Blues will look to make it a two-game Western Canada sweep when they take on the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 6:30 p.m. (FDSNMW, Prime, ESPN 101.1-FM).

The Blues evened their record at 1-1-0 after coming from behind to double up the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Saturday behind two goals from Jake Neighbours, a goal and an assist from Robert Thomas and terrific goaltending from Joel Hofer, who made 27 saves.

There is no morning skate today at Rogers Arena but coach Jim Montgomery will address the media at 5:15 p.m. (CT).

Alexey Toropchenko, who missed Saturday’s game with lower- and upper-body soreness, is questionable, and Jordan Binnington is projected to get the start in goal.

* The game will mark the return of Pius Suter, who scored his first goal as a Blue on Saturday but spent the past two seasons with the Canucks; he signed a two-year, $8.25 million contract on July 2 to join St. Louis.

* Speaking of Thomas, he needs two points to reach 400 for his career. Thomas has played in 468 games.

* With his next point, Colton Parayko will move into sole possession of fourth on the Blues all-time franchise list among defensemen with 297 points, passing Rob Ramage.

- - -

Blues Projected Lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours-Pius Suter-Alexandre Texier

Mathieu Joseph-Nick Bjugstad-Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler-Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg-Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker-Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington is projected to start in goal; Joel Hofer would be the backup.

The healthy scratch is projected to be Matthew Kessel. Oskar Sundqvist (lower body) is out. Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body) is questionable.

- - -

Canucks Projected Lineup:

Jake DeBrusk-Elias Pettersson-Brock Boeser

Evander Kane-Filip Chytil-Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor-Braeden Cootes-Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Arshdeep Bain-Aatu Raty-Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes-Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson-Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort-Elias Nils Pettersson

Kevin Lankinen is projected to start in goal; Thatcher Demko would be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Victor Mancini and Linus Karlsson. Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed) and P.O. Joseph (lower body) are out.

St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Oct. 12, 2025): Carbonneau, Fischer, Dorion All Off And Running In Juniors

Justin Carbonneau is off and running, looking to put his team in a position to do some special things before making the next step in his playing career.