(10-9-25) Wild-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS – From the moment that agonizing, excruciating loss against the Winnipeg Jets ended their season in May, the St. Louis Blues have counted down the days until they can begin the process of growing from such an experience and rectifying the agony.

That time has come with the 2025-26 season opener on Thursday when the Blues entertain the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m.; FDSNMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).

When the puck drops, the Blues want to get off on the front foot and regain the momentum they had at the end of the regular season when they made it into the playoffs as the second wild card but lost to the Jets in seven games, a 4-3 double overtime loss, despite leading game 7 3-1 with two minutes remaining.

That stench probably sits in many players’ minds, and knowing it all gets going for real tonight makes it even more meaningful to start off on the right foot.

“It makes your life a lot easier when you start out good,” Blues center Robert Thomas said. “I think every team wants to get a good start so they don’t have to do that on the back half. We feel like we can keep that momentum going from last year. The majority of the team’s the same except for a couple new pieces who are really excited. We’re really excited to have them. We feel like we can keep that momentum going and put ourselves in a good spot in December, January.”

Enterprise Center will be loud. It was loud during the playoff series against the Jets, and Blues coach Jim Montgomery said home ice dominance will be imperative.

“We know we love playing in front of our great fans,” he said. “We know it’s going to be loud here tonight. It’s our job to make sure they stay loud.

“I think it’s really playing on your toes and trying to get to our identity as quick as we can. Teams like Minnesota, they got to their identity right away. They had a great start. That’s the way you want to start is get to your identity. Having watched a lot of games over the last two nights, you see some teams that are playing slow and the teams that are playing fast and to their identity know what they’re doing when they get to the puck. They’re playing fast and it’s pretty evident that they’re a little bit ahead of the curve.”

There’s been a certain style of play that makes Montgomery feel good that this group can, and will, start off well.

“How sharp our goalies and defensemen have been,” the coach said. “I think that’s what gives me confidence that we’re going to start off well and we’re going to get to our identity pretty quick. Our defensemen are long, they skate pretty well, their gaps have been really good and our physicality has gone up in our D-corps. That gives me a lot of confidence and when you have (Jordan) Binnington in there, someone that is just serene in nets how calm he makes the rest of us. That’s something that obviously gives you confidence you can get off to a good start.”

- - -

Since the Blues know what they’re going to get from the defense and goaltending, or at least Montgomery believes, they could use a jolt from their top-line players, like Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Snuggerud, who will be looked upon to supply a load of the firepower.

And what needs to happen for that to be optimal?

“I think possession, having the puck, being all over the puck,” Thomas said. “There’s nights where even if you’re trying to make a play, it gets tipped but you’re so quick and you’re on it again. That’s what makes us really successful is we can make plays off the rush and we can do that every night, but in the zone, those broken plays, being on pucks, spreading it around, making teams try and defend us, I think that’s what creates our really good nights.”

It was pretty clear that Thomas and Snuggerud have developed quite the chemistry already.

“It’s pretty easy. He’s got a great shot. He’s fast,” Thomas said. “He can make that extra move to get into a scoring chance and shoot it. Me and ‘Buchy’ have played together four years. It definitely takes time, but we’re happy to have him, he’s going to be a big part of our future. It’s a great time to get it rolling.”

For Snuggerud, who has the potential to be a Calder Trophy candidate, just be ready to shoot the puck.

“Expect the puck at all times, that’s No. 1. And No. 2, get yourself in position to score, whether it’s off the rush, driving backdoor, whether it’s in the offensive zone getting inside the dots, not outside the dots so when he gives it to you, you’ve upgraded your scoring opportunity,” Montgomery said.

And for Buchnevich?

“I think he’s done everything he has to do as far as being in real good shape, being healthy right now,” Montgomery said. “And then the rest is just trusting his instincts. Another guy with high-end offensive and defensive instincts. Him just trusting what he sees and natural second- and third-effort with his health, I think we’re going to get the type of player that complements those guys well and they complement him really well.”

Thomas will put up the numbers, undoubtedly, but what about those tough matchups, like the one he will get with Kirill Kaprizov, who just recently signed the biggest contract in NHL history ($17 million average annual value for eight years)?

“Obviously he’s one of the top players in the league, so creative,” Thomas said of Kaprizov. “He finds ways to score, not just by shooting but by tips, by positioning himself. He’s very slippery, he finds those quiet areas really well and everyone kind of looks for him. It’s a really tough test, it’s exciting to get a test like that right off the first game of the season. I’m excited for it.

“Whatever helps get the win. Every night’s different, whether you try and produce more or try and just be overall better. It kind of depends on the night. If you can come out with a win and either of those happen, then you can be happy with it.”

On Kaprizov, Montgomery said, “What separates him, I don’t know if it separates him from the great players. The great players, they’re all ultra-competitive, they all want the puck, they don’t stop until they get the puck. His ability to drive offense as a winger is very similar to (Artemi) Panarin and (David) Pastrnak, guys that even if they don’t have, and I’m not saying he doesn’t have it, I’m just saying all these guys I’ve seen them do it without your prototypical {Aleksander) Barkov, (Nathan) MacKinnon or (Connor) McDavid at center, they assume role and they carry the puck through the neutral zone. So they almost as a winger, they act like a center. And then just how dangerous he is everywhere. He scores goals, the beautiful goals, the one-timers, the off-the-rush goals and he’s really dangerous and really persistent in getting to the net front in the O-zone. There’s a lot of ways and you have to be aware of him. Defensemen have to be aware of him, forwards have to be aware of him.”

- - -

Thursday marks the debut of defenseman Logan Mailloux, who was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens for Zack Bolduc, who scored in his Canadiens debut on Wednesday, on July 1.

Mailloux will be paired with Tyler Tucker, and has enjoyed every minute since his arrival.

“It’s more excitement than anything,” Mailloux said. “I think I’m just looking forward to getting some games and then get back to the schedule of a season. I haven’t played 82 games either so it’s going to be a lot. It’s good because after the summer break, you’re kind of itching to get back to playing games and stuff like that. I’m definitely more excited than nervous.

“It’s definitely a different style of play (in St. Louis). I feel like all of the defensemen are pretty involved here, whether it’s jumping in the rush. I’m not saying that they aren’t in Montreal. Obviously there’s some skilled offensive defensemen there, but I feel like it’;s how our system works where it’s a five-man unit. All the guys are going whether it’s off of breakouts or in the O-zone play.”

- - -

Blues Projected Lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours-Pius Suter-Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko-Nick Bjugstad-Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler-Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg-Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker-Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Joel Hofer will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Alexandre Texier and Matthew Kessel. Oskar Sundqvist (lower body) is considered week to week and will miss at least the first three games.

- - -

Wild Projected Lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Marco Rossi-Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno-Joel Eriksson Ek-Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin-Ryan Hartman-Marcus Johansson

Liam Ohgren-Hunter Haight-Vinnie Hinostroza

Jacob Middleton-Brock Faber

Zeev Buium-Jared Spurgeon

Zack Bogosian-David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson will start in goal; Jesper Wallstedt will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Daemon Hunt and Danila Yurov. Jonas Brodin (upper body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body) and Nico Sturm (back) are out.

