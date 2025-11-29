(11-29-25) Mammoth-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- On the heels of one of their, if not the best, third periods of the season Friday in a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators, the St. Louis Blues have been down this road before.

How do they follow up a three-goal third period in which they rallied to win for the first time (0-8-1 previously) this season?

That will be the next question when the Blues (8-10-7) turn right back around and host the Utah Mammoth (12-10-1) at 7 p.m. on Saturday (FDSNMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).

"I think we just start supporting the puck and making simple plays to the third forward," said Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich, who scored for the first time in 17 games Friday and his first even-strength goal since April 15, 2025. "And forwards get the speed and support each other and we get to the zone really kind of easy and we start cycle, and we got some more looks to score. We play really well (in the) third period. We've got to keep doing (that) against Utah (for) 60 minutes. We've got to play like that. It's more fun."

And it was none other than the guys in the top six that led the charge, after the fourth line of Oskar Sundqvist centering Mathieu Joseph and Nathan Walker paved the way early.

Along with Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou scored a big goal to tie it 2-2 before Buchnevich put the Blues ahead 3-2. But it was Brayden Schenn with the setup off a 2-on-1, and Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas setting up Kyrou.

These are the guys that are going to have to lead the cavalry should the Blues, who trail Utah, which lost 4-3 at the Dallas Stars on Friday, by four points in the standings.

"Well, it's important that your guns get going and they feel good about themselves, for sure," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "But it's more the way we did it than who did it. When your team becomes selfless and it doesn't matter who gets the credit -- it's about playing the right way and building the team game the right way -- everyone tends to get their share of the success."

The third period outburst -- and scoring four goals, period -- was the largest offensive output by the Blues since a 6-5 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 14. They had gone six straight games of two goals or less. With the goaltending and defensive structure seemingly straightening themselves out of late, if the offense can get going, it should turn more games into wins.

"It felt great to have a comeback win like that," Kyrou said. "There haven't been too many of those this year. It feels great and we're just excited to play again (Saturday)."

Neither team held a morning skate, and Montgomery will address any potential lineup changes at 5:45 p.m., but it is expected that Joel Hofer will start in goal after Jordan Binnington made 25 saves on Friday.

Also for Utah, local boy Clayton Keller is projected to play again in his hometown, but it will be more emotional than any other after the Chesterfield-born forward who grew up in Swansea, Ill. got news that his father, Bryan, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep two days ago.

Blues Projected Lineup:

Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Schenn-Dalibor Dvorsky-Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway-Pius Suter-Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph-Oskar Sundqvist-Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg-Colton Parayko

Matthew Kessel-Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler-Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer is projected to start in goal; Jordan Binnington would be the backup.

Healthy scratches could include Nick Bjugstad, Alexey Toropchenko and Tyler Tucker. The Blues report no injuries.

Mammoth Projected Lineup:

Clayton Keller-Kevin Rooney-Nick Schmaltz

Kailer Yamamoto-Logan Cooley-Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse-Jack McBain-JJ Peterka

Brandon Tanev-Kevin Stenlund-Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev-Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt-John Marino

Ian Cole-Dmitri Simashev

Karel Vejmelka could start in goal; Vitek Vanecek would be the backup.

Healthy scratches could include Olli Maatta and Liam O’Brien. Alex Kerfoot (lower body) is out. Barrett Hayton (illness) is questionable.

