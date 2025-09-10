Blues Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster, Opening Days Of Schedule

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues announced their roster and training camp schedule, which is slated to get started with on ice sessions on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Practices will be held at Centene Community Ice Center and run through Friday and Saturday before beginning the 2025 preseason schedule with a road game against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Ice times for the first three days of camp and the full 2025 preseason schedule can be found below. All camp practice sessions will be free and open to the public.

Blues 2025 Training Camp On-Ice Schedule (practice times subject to change)

Thursday, September 18 & Friday, September 19

Early Group

9:30 a.m. (USA Rink)

10 a.m. (NHL Rink)

Late Group

11:30 a.m. (NHL Rink)

Noon (USA Rink)

Saturday, September 20

Non-Playing Groups

9:30 a.m. (Group A – NHL Rink, Group B – USA Rink)

10:15 a.m. (Scrimmage – NHL Rink)

Game Group

11:30 a.m. (NHL Rink)

6 p.m. – Blues at Stars

Blues 2025 Preseason Schedule (all times central)

September 20: Blues at Stars – 6 p.m.

September 21: Blues at Blue Jackets – 4 p.m.

September 27: Blues vs. Blackhawks – 6 p.m.

September 30: Blues vs. Stars – 7 p.m.

October 2: Blues vs. Senators – 7 p.m.

October 4: Blues at Blackhawks – 6 p.m.

Training Camp Roster: