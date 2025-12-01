Blues Announce Jimmy Snuggerud And Alexey Toropchenko Will Be Out Long-Term

Monday morning, the St. Louis Blues announced that Jimmy Snuggerud will be re-evaluated in six weeks following left wrist surgery.

The club also announced that Alexey Toropchenko is out week-to-week after sustaining burns to his legs in a home accident.

Snuggerud and Toropchenko have played critical roles for the Blues, as Snuggerud adds scoring to the top six and is a power play weapon, and Toropchenko is a physical depth forward.

Snuggerud started the 2025-26 season on a tear but has since cooled off. In 26 games, the 21-year-old has scored five goals and 11 points, but hasn't scored a goal in eight games and hasn't recorded an assist in seven games.

Currently, it's unknown whether the injury Snuggerud has been dealing with was a lingering issue, but if it was, it would explain why his production has taken such a drastic fall.

Toropchenko joins a list including New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes and Florida Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen in off-ice injuries this season. The 26-year-old has played in 17 games this season, scoring one goal and two points.

This is the second injury the Moscow, RUS native has dealt with this season. He hasn't been able to get his season going and is on pace to fall well short of his career-high of 14 goals and 21 points he set back in the 2023-24 season.

