Blues Announce Roster, Schedule For Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

The St. Louis Blues announced their roster and schedule for the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, which will take place from September 12-14, at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Blues' schedule includes a game against the Minnesota Wild prospects on Friday, September 12 at 7 p.m. and Chicago Blackhawks prospects on Saturday, September 13 at 6 p.m. The Wild and Blackhawks will play Sunday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.

Both Blues games will be streamed live on stlouisblues.com and the Blues App.

Prior to departing for Minnesota, the Blues’ prospects will hold practice at 10 a.m. on both Thursday, September 11 and Friday, September 12 at Centene Community Ice Center.

This marks the Blues’ third year of participating in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase; they hosted the event last year.

Blues Roster For Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Forwards

#28 Otto Stenberg, #48 Dylan Peterson, #52 Zach Dean, #54 Dalibor Dvorsky, #65 Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, #68 Justin Carbonneau, #76 Sam Stange, #80 Simon Robertsson, #84 Adam Jecho, #85 Juraj Pekarcik, #86 Antoine Dorion, #93 Jakub Stancl

Defensemen

#37 Adam Jiricek, #41 Theo Lindstein, #62 Michael Buchinger, #73 Marc-Andre Gaudet, #74 Anthony Kehrer, #87 Will McIsaac, #92 Quinton Burns, #94 Lucas Fischer

Goaltenders

#31 Will Cranley, #45 Matthew Koprowski