Blues Are In Search Of Consistency As The NHL Season Begins To Ramp Up

The St. Louis Blues are 3-2-0 to start the season, struggling to find consistency and string wins together.

Through five games, the Blues' scoring leader is Jake Neighbours, with four goals and five points. Coming in just behind him is rookie Jimmy Snuggerud, with three goals and four points, and Pavel Buchnevich, with four assists.

On the backend, Tyler Tucker leads the way offensively, notching a goal and three points; however, the early part of the season has seen him struggle in the defensive end.

In goal, the Blues' netminders haven't been at their best. Joel Hofer was stellar in his season debut against the Calgary Flames, but his second start against the Chicago Blackhawks was the polar opposite. He was pulled after allowing seven goals on 22 shots.

Jordan Binnington has started three games, performing well in his last two games against the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars. His first game against the Minnesota Wild was poor, but the team in general had a weak performance.

The Blues ranked tied for 16th in goals scored and ranked tied for 24th in goals allowed per game. The Blues also rank 23rd in power play percentage and 16th in penalty kill percentage. The Blues rank in the middle of the pack in several stats, and for them to get on a run, they need to improve their all-around game.

The Blues need more from Robert Thomas, Dylan Holloway, Cam Fowler , and Philip Broberg, all of whom are off to slow starts.

The Blues play two more games at home against the Los Angeles Kings and the Utah Mammoth before departing for a brief two-game Eastern Conference road trip. In a competitive Central Division, every point matters, and the Blues can't afford to give away points.

