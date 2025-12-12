Blues Assign Aleksanteri Kaskimaki To Springfield

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues assigned forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who was recalled on Dec. 1 and made his debut on Dec. 4 against the Boston Bruins, played in five games for the Blues.

Kaskimaki, who did not record a point, has played in 16 games with the Thunderbirds this season and had seven points (four goals, three assists). He was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The signing of veteran Robby Fabbri, who had an assist in his Blues debut Thursday in a 7-2 loss to the Nashville Predators, likely made this move to send Kaskimaki back down easier so that he can continue to play games.

