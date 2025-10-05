Blues Assign Five To Springfield, Including Three First-Round Picks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- The St. Louis Blues are down to their final roster cuts, and five were assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

The club announced it has assigned 2023 first-round picks, forwards Dalibor Dvorsky, Otto Stenberg and defenseman Theo Lindstein, along with forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki and defenseman Leo Loof to the Thunderbirds, reducing the training camp number down to 26.

All five played in the preseason finale on Saturday, a 4-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks, but it was clearly evident as things progressed to Monday's 4 p.m. (CT) deadline for opening night rosters to be submitted that these players had made strides but would not make the initial cut to be on the roster for opening night on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

"I think they had really good camps; we just have a lot of good depth in the organization," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "We have 14 really good forwards here that are signed and we have seven really good defensemen. And those other guys, they've got to go down there and be really good. Our organization's in a real good place with all positions."

That leaves three more cuts for the Blues to make by Monday, and among those is expected to be goalie Colten Ellis, who has to clear waivers to go to Springfield, as does defenseman Hunter Skinner, who had himself a terrific training camp. Neither were on the ice Sunday morning and likely on waivers by Sunday afternoon.

"If I had to pick a couple (tough ones that got sent down) off the top of my head, I would say Skinner, Stenberg and Kaskimaki," Montgomery said. "All did a lot to show that they can play in the league, but again, they've also got to show that they can really be good American League players."

