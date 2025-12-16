Blues Claim Jonatan Berggren Off Waivers From Red Wings

MARYLAND NEIGHTS, Mo. -- The St. Louis Blues ever-growing list of new players continues to evolve.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have claimed forward Jonatan Berggren off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings.

Berggren will report straight to the Blues.

The 25-year-old has played in 15 games for the Red Wings this season and had six points (two goals, four assists).

A second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the Uppsala, Sweden native has 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) in 169 NHL regular-season games.

With the Blues down five forwards due to injury (Dylan Holloway, right high ankle sprain; Jordan Kyrou, lower-body injury; Jimmy Snuggerud, wrist; Nathan Walker, upper-body; and Nick Bjugstad, upper body), the Blues have called up Hugh McGing, who was assigned back to Springfield on Tuesday, Matt Luff and Otto Stenberg from Springfield from the American Hockey League and signed Robby Fabbri to a one-year, two-way contract on Dec. 10.

In order to make room for Berggren, the Blues put Bjugstad on injured reserve.

