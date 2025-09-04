Blues Defenseman Retires From Professional Hockey After 14 NHL Seasons

St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella has retired from professional hockey after 14 NHL seasons.

The 35-year-old played 784 games in the NHL, scoring 51 goals and 179 points, spending his 14-year career playing with four teams, starting with the Minnesota Wild. The Wild drafted Scandella in the second round (55th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft.

After 373 games with the Wild, Scandella joined the Buffalo Sabres, where he played 176 games. He then played a short stint with the Montreal Canadiens before joining and finishing his career with the Blues.

Scandella skated in five seasons with the Blues, recording nine goals and 34 points in 215 games. Scandella was a steady third-pairing defenseman with the Blues, willing to step into a top-four role if needed.

Scandella didn't play any NHL games in the 2024-25 season, and although there were reports that he was retiring last off-season, no official paperwork was submitted, but now it has been confirmed by the St. Louis Blues.