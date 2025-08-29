The St. Louis Blues are an intriguing team on the rise. A major reason behind it is that they have multiple promising young players with good upside. As a result, it is fair to say that the Blues are heading in the right direction.

When looking at the Blues' roster heading into the 2025-26 campaign, it is clear that they have a few young players who have the potential to hit new levels. In a recent article for NHL.com, Pete Jensen named defenseman Philip Broberg as the club's top fantasy hockey breakout candidate for the 2025-26 season.

When looking at how well Broberg performed for the Blues this past season, it is entirely understandable that Jensen views him as a prime breakout candidate. The 2019 eighth-overall pick cemented himself as a full-time NHL defenseman for St. Louis in 2024-25, as he recorded new career highs with eight goals, 21 assists, 29 points, and a plus-21 rating in 68 games.

Yet, as an impactful Broberg was in 2024-25, it is fair to wonder if he can hit a new level this upcoming season. The left-shot defenseman is still just 24 years old and only has 149 games into his NHL career, so he certainly has the potential to continue to improve. It will be interesting to see if he can take that next step and emerge as a star for the Blues next season from here.

Fantasy hockey breakout candidates for 2025-26 | NHL.com

Hayton has chance to reach another gear; picks unveiled during 32 in 32 series