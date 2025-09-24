Blues First-Round Pick Snuggerud Injured In Practice, Lucic Also Hurt; Each Day To Day

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- The St. Louis Blues were hit with a bit of their first injury bug during training camp.

Jimmy Snuggerud, a 2022 first-round pick, left with a lower-body injury after crashing into the boards. The good news is he was seem in the locker room after practice Wednesday and was moving around OK.

“He’s fine,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “Anything serious has been eliminated and he’s day to day right now. Think of it as getting in a bad car accident, hit from behind, something like that, because he went hard into the boards.

“I went over and he was really out of breath. I’m like, ‘Are you out of breath or are you really hurt?’ And he couldn’t answer because he was so out of breath. Fortunately, that seems like what it was. You go in, he just can’t breathe and you’re just trying to find your air and you can’t.”

Also, veteran Milan Lucic, in camp on a PTO who departed early on Tuesday with what is believed to be a tweaked groin, was not on the ice Wednesday and is considered day to day.

“He’s day to day. Lower-body, tweaked something,” Montgomery said. ‘I think it’s just day to day. He’s walking around fine. It’s a matter of being able to push out there like we did today.”

The timeliness of an injury to a player in on a PTO is never good when trying to win a job and earn a contract.

“It’s an unfortunate time for him and us, for the evaluation process to see if he can make the club, but if he’s really day to day and he’s back to play next week, he’ll get into games and we’ll see if he can make the team,” Montgomery said.

Pius Suter "Did The Homework," Feels He Found Right Fit With St. Louis Blues

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When the initial floodgates to free agency opened on July 1 and NHL teams had their checkbooks out, sometimes there would always be someone that would fall through the cracks, perhaps not making a hasty decision and wanting to take some time to contemplate one’s next destination.

News And Notes From Day 6 Of St. Louis Blues Training Camp

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- In Day 6 of St. Louis Blues training camp, the lines and defensive pairings on the ice Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center served as a glimpse of what the opening night lineup could look like on Oct. 9.

Jimmy Snuggerud Has Chance To Be Next Special Player For St. Louis Blues