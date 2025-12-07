Blues Forward Jordan Kyrou Injured, Ruled Out For Remainder Of Game Vs. Senators

The St. Louis Blues lost leading scorer Jordan Kyrou to a lower-body injury in the first period against the Ottawa Senators.

Kyrou, who has eight goals this season, was hit just inside the offensive zone along the wall by Senators forward Stephen Halliday and seemed to favor his left knee area.

It happened 2:52 into the game, and the forward was attended to by head athletic trainer Ray Barile and needed help getting off the ice before limping down the tunnel:

The Blues and Senators were scoreless in the opening period, and the Blues were outshot 15-2, going 19:33 without a shot on goal largely due to having to kill four minor penalties, including a double-minor for high-sticking by Robert Thomas on Brady Tkachuk.

The Blues are already playing without Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns) and Nathan Walker (upper body).

Kyrou was not long after leaving ruled out for the rest of the game and his status will obviously be questionable for Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens:

