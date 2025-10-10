Blues Forward May Get Opportunity To Get Into Lineup Saturday Against Flames

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Alexandre Texier, come on down.

The St. Louis Blues forward was skating on the third line Friday at practice with Jake Neighbours and Pius Suter and looks set to make his season debut on Saturday against the Calgary Flames (3 p.m.; FDSNMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).

The Blues, who suffered a season-opening 5-0 loss on home ice to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, will look to respond with perhaps a bit of a different look playing the Flames in their home opener.

“We’ll see if I’m playing first, I have no idea,” Texier said Friday before the team departed for a two-game trip which includes the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. “If I get a chance, I’ve got to play my game and be focused on the small details of the game. I talked about it with (assistant coach) Claude Julien, watching some clips. I’ve got to be more focused on that. It’s not going to be perfect, but obviously I’m going to try my best, be there on the second and third puck, try to work my ass off.”

The changes were made Friday with forward Alexey Toropchenko sidelined with what coach Jim Montgomery said was both lower- and upper-body soreness. Mathieu Joseph, who started Thursday’s opener with Suter and Neighbours, was skating in Toropchenko’s spot with Nick Bjugstad and Nathan Walker.

“He’s sore,” Montgomery said of Toropchenko. “I would say he’s questionable to play tomorrow.”

So if by all accounts Texier is in the lineup, what does he need to provide there?

“He did it last year a handful of times where he provides more offense because of his skill set,” Montgomery said of Texier. “He provides O-zone time because of his elite puck protection skills. So that’s what we’re hoping we get a little more push there. It gives us the potential for three scoring lines.”

It could make for an interesting line, with one (Neighbours) providing the net front presence, which is something the Blues worked extensively on Friday; one provides the puck protection and responsibility of being in the right spots in Suter and one providing the skill to make plays (Texier).

“’Sutesy’s really smart, good on the dot, good defensively, seems to be always in the right positions,” Neighbours said. “Really easy to work with. I’ve played with ‘Tex’ a little bit in the last couple of years. Just a high-end talent. I think if you can get him the puck in space, he’s capable of doing some things not a lot of guys on this team are capable of doing. It’s kind of getting him going. And then me, I’ve got to be at the net, down low, playing heavy and all that sort of stuff. Kind of three different dimensions from three players and just find a way to make each other comfortable, create space for each other and hopefully we click.”

For Texier, who has had to battle for a roster spot leading into the season from the moment training camp started, this is a chance to finally grab a spot, play well and stick.

“That’s what you want to do,” Texier said. “At the same time, you don’t want to think too much. If I get a chance, maybe focus on the small details. Don’t stress too much that I have to do this to stay in the lineup or to do that. Just play my game. If I work, if I stay on the puck and reload, winning every 1-on-1 battle, I should be fine.”

When Texier is at his best, “I just think I’m on, playing physical. I just need one good first shift getting into the game right away. When I’m on the ‘D,’ you can see right away when I’m on. The first shift, that’s what I’m going to try to do.”