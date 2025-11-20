Blues Get Huge Boost With Return Of Forward

Jake Neighbours is back.

The St. Louis Blues forward was activated off injured-reserve on Thursday and is expected to make his return to the lineup against the Philadelphia Flyers (6 p.m.; FDSNMW, ESPN 101.1-FM). To make room for the 23-year-old, the Blues non-rostered forward Alexandre Texier and placed the 24-year-old on waivers.

This could turn out to be another Brandon Saad situation, according to section 16.12 of the NHL's collective bargaining agreement found on page 124, where the team puts Texier on waivers at 1 p.m. (CT) Thursday, and the player could can -- if unclaimed -- go to Springfield of the American Hockey League or in Saad's case, ask for mutual termination of contract in order to become a free agent and sign wherever he chooses. That's what happened with Saad last season and be signed with the Vegas Golden Knights. Texier is in the final year of a two-year, $4.2 million ($2.1 million average annual value) contract he signed after the Blues acquired him from the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 28, 2024 for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Of course, depending on what happens, Texier could report (he will still be paid his full remaining $2.1 million) but first step is being put on waivers, which would be expected.

Neighbours, who is tied for the team lead in goals (six) in just eight games, has missed 12 games with a right leg injury stemming from a blocked shot Oct. 25 against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Blues can use the boost in the top nine, for sure, perhaps as high as top six, from a player who was off to a rock solid start to his season with seven points in eight games.

