Blues' Jake Neighbours Set To Miss First Three Days Of Training Camp

St. Louis Blues winger Jake Neighbours will miss the first three days of training camp to attend to a personal family matter.

Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that Neighbours would be away from the team earlier today and that out of respect for Neighbours' privacy, the Blues will not comment further on his absence.

Neighbours is entering his fourth season with the Blues and his third season as a full-time NHLer. The 23-year-old scored 22 goals and a career-high 46 points last regular season and added a goal and six points in seven playoff games.

The left-handed winger will once again play a large role within the Blues forward group. His versatility to play anywhere in the top nine, while bringing skill and grit, are valued traits.

The six-foot, 201-pound former first-round pick (26th overall) threw 173 hits, while blocking 56 shots and recording 56 penalty minutes.