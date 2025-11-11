Blues' Jordan Binnington Given The Nod In Goal As He Continues To Search For His Game

Jordan Binnington will be back between the pipes for the St. Louis Blues tonight as they take on the last-place Calgary Flames.

It's been a difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign for the Blues' No.1 goaltender. In 11 games, he's recorded just three wins, while also posting a very suspect .859 save percentage and a 3.34 goals-against average.

Binnington's previous five save percentages have been .733, .923, .833, .789 and .815.

Following a strong 4 Nations Face-Off performance, a great playoff performance and with the motivation to earn his spot on Team Canada's Olympic roster, the expectations were high for Binnington, and so far, he hasn't come close to meeting them.

Blues Are Dealing With Serious Goaltending Issues

Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer haven't found their games just yet, and their poor performances are costing the St. Louis Blues.

But tonight is a new night, and it brings another opportunity for the 32-year-old to begin stringing solid performances. The Flames own the league's worst offense, scoring just 2.06 goals per game. Coincidentally, the Blues own the league's worst defense, allowing 3.88 goals per game. Something has to give, and coach Jim Montgomery is betting on Binnington and the Blues' defense.

In the Flames crease will be Dustin Wolf. His level this season has dropped from his outstanding rookie season, but he is a threat to steal a game every night. The Blues need traffic in front of Wolf if they hope to put three or more goals past the 24-year-old.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CST at the Enterprise Center.

