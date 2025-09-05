Blues' Jordan Binnington Lands On Exclusive NHL Network Rankings

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington landed on the NHL Network's top 10 goaltenders list heading into the 2025-26 season.

The one-time Stanley Cup champion and 4 Nations Face-Off gold medalist ranked seventh in a list that features several outstanding goaltenders.

The 32-year-old recorded a .900 save percentage and a 2.69 goals against average in 56 games, but the Blues netminder took his game to another level when the Blues and Team Canada needed him most. Binnington was elite in February and March, propelling the Blues back into the playoff race and helping them secure a playoff spot.

With Team Canada, Binnington did what he does best: step up when the stakes are the highest. With several question marks surrounding coach Jon Cooper's decision to play Binnington, he proved his coach right and silenced the doubters.

Binnington has essentially locked down the starter's role at the Olympics, but if he begins the 2025-26 season off slowly, it could change things. Binnington has shown he can handle a heavy workload, but maintaining the best version of himself will move him up these rankings.

"Binnington was again a steadying presence for the Blues last season, his third straight with at least 27 wins and 56 games played. He was 28-22-5 with a 2.69 GAA, his lowest since 2020-21 (2.65), and had a .900 save percentage with three shutouts. In the playoffs, he kept St. Louis in the series against the Presidents' Trophy winning Jets, including making 43 saves in a Game 7 loss. The 32-year-old, who won the Cup with the Blues in 2019, had a 13-game stretch from February through April in which he went 11-2-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .919 save percentage," said the NHL Network.

Ranking ahead of Binnington were Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck, Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy, New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin, Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky, Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger, and New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin. Finishing behind Binnington were Minnesota Wild's Filip Gustavsson, Los Angeles Kings' Darcy Kuemper, and Ottawa Senators' Linus Ullmark.

Expectations for the Blues have increased, and if they are to be successful, they'll need their star man in between the pipes to continue to elevate his game when called upon.