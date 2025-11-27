Blues' Jordan Binnington Lands On Trade Bait Board; Linked To Oilers

St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington has found his name on a trade bait board once again, and he is unsurprisingly linked to the Edmonton Oilers.

It's not the first time Binnington has appeared on a trade bait board. Just last year, there was speculation that the 32-year-old's time in St. Louis was coming to an end. But as GM Doug Armstrong tends to do, he lets his players decide what he'll do at the trade deadline, and a big-time run from the Blues put Armstrong in a position where it was more beneficial to stay put.

This season, the Blues are once again off to a terrible start, and there is seemingly no end in sight. If the Blues can't turn things around, Armstrong has been clear that he'll listen to any offer.

Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos believes one of those players is Binnington.

To say the 2025-26 season has been a disaster for Binnington might be putting it lightly. He's posted a 5-5-4 record to go along with a 3.13 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage. The Blues have lost far too many games where they desperately needed a save, and Binnington has not delivered.

Binnington is also in the fifth season of a six-year contract, which could make him even more enticing on the market. Although it's very early and no true market has formed, Kypreos believes the Edmonton Oilers are a team to watch if the Stanley Cup-winning goaltender becomes available.

The Oilers are once again barely treading water with a tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard and have never really had a bona fide No.1 goaltender during the Connor McDavid era. Binnington would join with playoff experience and the pedigree of being a No.1 goaltender in the NHL.

There is still plenty of time before the trade deadline, and several things can change, but the connection between Binnington and the Oilers is definitely one to watch.

