Blues' Long-Time Play-By-Play Announcer Joins Kings

The St. Louis Blues' long-time play-by-play announcer, John Kelly, will be joining the Los Angeles Kings on their FanDuel Sports Network telecasts, filling the vacancy created by Hall of Fame announcer Nick Nickson’s retirement, the team announced on Thursday.

Kelly, 65, most recently served as the longtime play-by-play broadcaster for the Blues, rejoining the franchise after the 2004-05 NHL lockout. His father, Dan Kelly, was a legendary announcer for the Blues.

This off-season, the Blues and FanDuel elected to not renew Kelly's contract.

The Kings have bolstered their broadcast team, joining Kelly and lead analyst Jim Fox will be long-time NHLer Ray Ferraro, Jarrett Stoll, Tony Granato and Blake Bolden.

“We are thrilled to have such a strong, diverse and enthusiastic team of talent for L.A. Kings telecasts on FanDuel Sports Network,” Kings president Luc Robitaille said in a statement. “The L.A. Kings have always taken great pride in serving our fans with the best team of broadcasters in our sport, and this crew will certainly deliver the level of quality our fans have come to expect each season.”