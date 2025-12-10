Blues Make Official Signing of Dillon Dube To AHL Professional Tryout

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues announced on Wednesday that forward Dillon Dube will join Springfield of the American Hockey League on a professional tryout.

Dube will report to Springfield upon receiving his work visa.

Dube was one of five former members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team that was charged with sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in 2018 in London, Ont. along with Carter Hart, who has recently joined the Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote. They were acquitted of the charges in July.

The Blues released the following statement regarding the signing:

The Blues have been hit with a rash of injuries to their forward corps, including Jordan Kyrou (lower-body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body) and Nick Bjugstad (upper body) left the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday and have called up Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Matt Luff and Hugh McGing in the past week-plus and are lacking bodies/depth in both organizations at the position.

The 27-year-old Dube most recently played for Minsk Dynamo in the KHL and recorded 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 42 regular-season games during the 2024-25 season.

The Golden, British Columbia native was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and spent his entire six-year career with the Flames and had 127 points (57 goals, 70 assists) in 325 regular-season games, including back to back 18-goal seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.