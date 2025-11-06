Blues' Oskar Sundqvist Possibly Dealing With Injury; Won't Play Against Sabres

Oskar Sundqvist, alongside Jordan Kyrou, will be out of the lineup tonight as the St. Louis Blues take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Sundqvist blocked a shot in the third period of Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. The 31-year-old played just one shift in the third period and finished the game with just 7:43 of ice time.

This season, Sundqvist has notched five assists in eight games, playing as a center on the fourth line and as a winger on the third line.

He and Kyrou will be out of the lineup tonight and will be replaced by Mathieu Joseph and Alexandre Texier. Joseph has scored a goal and three points in 13 games, while Texier has recorded one assist in seven games.

The Blues remain in desperate need of both solid performances and wins. The consistency has been nonexistent, and the losses are piling up. The Blues are in serious danger of falling too far behind in the playoff race. The season is still young, but things need to turn around quickly.

“This is unacceptable tonight, it's that simple,” coach Jim Montgomery said after losing 6-1. “We have to dig in starting tomorrow morning when we wake up, have a good skate tomorrow and get ready to play the Sabres tomorrow night and show up for our fans, our city and our owners.”

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CST, and the lines will be revealed during warmups.

