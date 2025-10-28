Blues Place Forward On Injured Reserve

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues will have to deal without their leading goal scorer for the foreseeable future.

The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that forward Jake Neighbours has been placed on injured reserve with a right leg injury and will be reevaluated in five weeks.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during the Blues’ 6-4 loss against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in the second period blocking a shot by Red Wings defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

It's a tough blow for the Blues (3-5-1), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and Neighbours, who is leading the team with six goals. Neighbours missed Monday's 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Blues host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday (7:15 p.m.; FDSNMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).

