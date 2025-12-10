Blues Prospect Dealt In Blockbuster OHL Deal

St. Louis Blues prospect Lukas Fischer was dealt in a blockbuster OHL deal on Monday that will see him move on from the Sarnia Sting.

Fischer was in his fourth season with the Sting and his second as the team's captain. Through 26 games this season, the 19-year-old scored three goals and 18 points. The Sting have been struggling this season and currently sit tied for last place in the OHL. Fischer was the only drafted prospect on the team, and now that he's been dealt, the Sting roster has no NHL-drafted players.

The Sting will continue to struggle, but the Soo Greyhounds, the team that acquired Fischer, will get a major boost. Fischer won't light up the score sheet, but he is a smart defensive defenseman who is engaged physically and uses all of his 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame.

The Greyhounds paid a pretty penny to acquire Fischer, sending the Sting Hunter Solomon along with five draft picks, a second-round pick in 2026 (Kingston), a fourth-round pick in 2027 (Peterborough), a fourth-round pick in 2028 (SOO), a sixth-round pick in 2028 (Oshawa) and a third-round pick in 2029 (SOO).

“As we looked to solidify our blue line and with many teams in the league still figuring out where they stand, we didn’t want to wait when a player like Lukas became available. We’re excited to get him into our lineup and work with him to elevate his game as we enter the second half of the season,” Greyhounds GM Kyle Raftis began.

“Lukas is a smart defender who competes extremely hard on the defensive side of the puck. He can create offense through efficient puck movement and his ability to jump into the rush in transition. We believe he’ll be a strong fit with our group and an important addition down the stretch.”

Drafted by the Blues in the second round (56th overall) in the 2024 NHL draft, Fischer will join NHL-drafted prospects Brady Martin (Nashville Predators), Marco Mignosa (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jordan Charron (Pittsburgh Penguins), Travis Hayes (Penguins) and Landon Miller (Detroit Red Wings). The Greyhounds also roster projected 2026 top-five pick Chase Reid and 2026 projected first-round pick Colin Fitzgerald.

Fischer is expected to make his Greyhounds debut tonight against the Kitchener Rangers.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about the Soo. I’ve also talked to some past players that spoke really highly of their time there. I’m excited to be a Greyhound,” said Fischer.

