Blues Prospect Wins KHL Rookie Of The Week For Second Consecutive Week

St. Louis Blues prospect Mikhail Fyodorov has won the KHL rookie of the week for the second consecutive week.

The Blues' 2025 fifth-round pick (147th overall) notched a goal and an assist in two games, averaging just 11:43 of ice time. On the season, Fyodorov has scored two goals and four points in seven games.

The 18-year-old left-handed winger is a skilled offensive player, constantly scanning the ice for open areas. When open, it doesn't take much for him to get his shot off.

"Capable of firing hard wristers in downhill attacks, Fyodorov is a real threat from the power play half wall. At five-on-five, he shows a knack for finding space all around the offensive zone, timing himself with teammates to catch passes and fire off of them. The puck launches off his stick with barely any drawback, enabling him to hit open spots in the net before the goalie can react." -EliteProspects 2025 NHL Draft Guide.

Listed at just 5-foot-11, 152 pounds, Fyodorov is on the smaller size and is in desperate need of adding weight to his frame, but the skill is evident. He's off to a strong start to his rookie KHL season, building on the confidence he gained while at the Blues' development camp.