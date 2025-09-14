Blues Prospects Split Pair of Games At Showcase After OT Loss To Blackhawks

The St. Louis Blues completed their two-game schedule at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul, Minn. with a 3-2 overtime loss against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

The OT loss came after the Blues downed the host Minnesota Wild, 6-4, on Friday when Justin Carbonneau, a first-round pick (No. 19) in the 2025 NHL Draft, scored the game-winner with 1:22 remaining in the third period.

On Saturday, Otto Stenberg, a first-round pick in 2023 (No. 25) continued his strong play when he scored 1:18 into the game to give the Blues a 1-0 lead:

Stenberg had two assists on Friday, including setting up Carbonneau with the game-winner, playing on an all-first round pick line with Dalibor Dvorsky (first round, No. 10, 2023):

Prospect Anthony Kehrer, who finished last season with Springfield of the American Hockey League after finishing his college career at Wisconsin, also scored on Saturday with 7:55 remaining in the third period to tie the game 2-2.

Will Cranley, who started and played the entire game Friday, made 13 saves playing half the game Saturday before giving way to Matt Koprowski.

Some takeaways:

* Stenberg was noticeable throughout. Something he mentioned when we spoke to him on Friday was how he recognized that ice is smaller in North America and how things have to happen quicker on the smaller ice surface. He wants to get to the net and be around the net, a driving force for havoc and it was quite evident that he is determined to be that type of player. But he's also someone with nice hands in those areas that can make skill plays.

Stenberg had two Grade A scoring chances from the slot area but was denied on two strong saves.

* Although defenseman Adam Jiricek (first round, No. 16, 2024) did get beat around the right edge for the game-winner for the Blackhawks' Oliver Moore on Saturday, he was quick moving pucks, and something I've been searching for from Blues D-men, shoots pucks from distance without hesitation, as evidenced by the goal he scored on Friday.

There's lots to like from this player moving forward. He just simply needs to play games after some of the injuries he's dealt with, plain and simple.

* Carbonneau, although he didn't get on the scoresheet Saturday, has that ability to produce and get under opponents' skin. He has snarl to his game, and that's a rare combination. Think Matthew Tkachuk in similar style when thinking of someone who can impact games offensively as well as play with an edge. If this kid can get on a similar trajectory, there's something there to like -- a lot.

* Dvorsky had a glorious chance from the high slot late to win it for the Blues Saturday but also was stopped; he did gave a goal and an assist Friday, including this opener to give the Blues a 1-0 lead:

* Others who were noticeable including Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (2022, third round), who was elevated to play with Dvorsky and Carbonneau on Saturday. He's just always in and around the puck and rarely out of position.

Juraj Pekarcik (2023, third round) wasn't afraid to shoot the puck and worked hard. He assisted Stenberg's goal Saturday and also set up Kaskimaki for a 4-3 go-ahead goal on Friday. His speed was quite noticeable in these two games. Another player who will benefit from playing in Springfield.

Recently signed Nikita Susuev (2023, seventh round) and Michael Buchinger (2022, third round) also stood out in stretches.

* Main camp opens on Thursday and many of these players will be on hand at Centene Community Ice Center.