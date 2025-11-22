Blues Put Forward On Unconditional Waivers To Terminate Contract

The St. Louis Blues put Alexandre Texier on unconditional waivers with purpose to terminate his contract.

The 26-year-old was placed on waivers Thursday and went unclaimed, thus assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday, but to no one's surprise, the forward would not report to the AHL and would look to terminate his contract and sign with a team of his own choosing.

The Blues went through a similar situation with Brandon Saad last season, and he signed a contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Texier, who had one assist in eight games with the Blues this season and played 39 games, including 31 last season (six goals, five assists), will thus earn a fresh start elsewhere.

“For ‘Tex,’ he's an outstanding young man and just didn't find any kind of path this year to consistently stay in the lineup,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said on Thursday.

Texier will forfeit the remainder of his two-year, $4.2 million contract he signed ($2.1 million average annual value) after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 2025 fourth-round pick on June 28, 2024.

* In a separate move announced earlier on Saturday, the Blues recalled defenseman Logan Mailloux from Springfield after assigning Hunter Skinner on Friday.

Mailloux scored two goals in five games with the Thunderbirds.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.