Blues Recall 2023 First Round Pick From AHL

ST. LOUIS -- In the latest of recalls from Springfield of the American Hockey League, the St. Louis Blues are dipping into their 2023 draft class once again.

In light of the injury to Dylan Holloway, who has a right high ankle sprain and will be reevaluated in six weeks, Otto Stenberg has been called up by the Blues late Monday afternoon.

Stenberg, 20, is one of three first round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Blues, going at No. 25 behind Dalibor Dvorsky (No. 10) and Theo Lindstein (No. 29); he has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 21 games for the Thunderbirds this season after putting up 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 38 games there last season.

The Blues, who hosted the Nashville Predators on Monday night, have been hit by the injury bug in December, starting with Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist surgery), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), who returned to the lineup Monday, and Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body) and Jordan Kyrou (lower body).

The Blues will be in need of an extra forward and are currently employing Hugh McGing and Matt Luff as recent call-ups, plus signing Robby Fabbri, a 2014 first-round pick by the Blues, to a one-year, two-way contract last Wednesday.

With Stenberg's recall, it will give the Blues 13 healthy forwards with four more games before the Christmas break, including home games Wednesday and Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets and New York Rangers, respectively, followed by a two-game trip to play the Florida Panthers on Saturday and Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 22.

Alexey Toropchenko To Return Monday For Blues

Forward missed seven games with burns to his legs stemming from a home accident

Brayden Schenn: 'It’s literally a freak play where I’m not trying to hurt Connor Bedard with 0.8 seconds left.'

St. Louis Blues captain reached out to Blackhawks rising star, who reached back to veteran regarding Bedard's upper-body injury in final second of Friday's 3-2 Blues win

St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (Dec. 14)

Another Russian scoring among Blues prospects; Fischer starts new for Soo; goals from Carbonneau, McIsaac, Stenberg, Susuyev

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.