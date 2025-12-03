Blues Recall Another Forward From Springfield

The St. Louis Blues have recalled forward Matt Luff from their Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is the latest recall with the Blues (9-11-7), who take on the Boston Bruins (15-13-0) on Thursday, hit by a rash of injuries to their forward group, including Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns) and Nathan Walker (upper body).

Luff, who signed a one-year, two-way contract for $775,000 NHL/$400,000 AHL, last played in the NHL in 2022-23 with the Detroit Red Wings when he had two goals and two assists in 19 games; Luff has also played for the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators.

Luff has played in 17 games for the Thunderbirds this season and leads them in goals (seven) and points 14. This is his second season in Springfield after appearing in 50 games last season (18 goals, 27 assists).

Luff has appeared in 106 career NHL regular-season games and has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists). He joins Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, who will make his NHL debut with the Blues on Thursday, but Luff adds an extra layer at forward with the Blues also playing games Saturday against the Ottawa Senators and Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Jordan Binnington Addresses Heated Exchange With Jim Montgomery After Being Pulled -- "Honestly, I’m not even thinking about it. It is what it is"

Blues goalie reaffirms not being happy with getting pulled from 4-1 loss to Ducks on Monday, has moved on from incident and says he respects coach making decisions

Injury List Grows For Blues, Walker Joins List Of Walking Wounded

Nathan Walker sidelined eight weeks with upper-body injury, joining Jimmy Snuggerud, Alexey Toropchenko long-term, Pius Suter on day to day basis

Blues Make Minor Trade, Acquire Forward From Kings

Club sends Nikita Alexandrov to Los Angeles in exchange for Akil Thomas in 1-for-1 deal

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.