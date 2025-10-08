Blues Sign Goaltender Georgi Romanov To A One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The St. Louis Blues have signed goaltender Georgi Romanov to a one-year, two-way deal.

The signing comes just days after the Blues lost goaltender Colten Ellis to the Buffalo Sabres on waivers. The Blues were very high on Ellis, but without space on the NHL roster, the only move was to place him on waivers and hope he makes it through.

Unfortunately, he was claimed, but the Blues organization are happy he gets a chance in the NHL, even if it isn't with St. Louis.

Romanov, Ellis' replacement, has played 10 NHL games in two seasons, recording an .888 save percentage and a 3.53 goals against average with the San Jose Sharks.

In 50 AHL appearances, the 25-year-old posted .904 SP and a 3.12 GAA. According to the Blues, Romanov will report to the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL.

Prior to his North American career, Romanov was a standout performer in the Russian junior leagues. He's struggled since making the transition, but the Blues require a third goaltender due to the shortened schedule because of the Olympics, and Romanov can move up and down from the minors and hopefully provide stability.

Romanov attended the New Jersey Devils training camp on a PTO but did not agree to a deal with the Devils.