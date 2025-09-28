Blues Top Prospect Heading Back To Juniors

ST. LOUIS -- Justin Carbonneau is heading back to junior hockey.

The St. Louis Blues first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (No. 19) overall, played in his third straight preseason game on Saturday, a 4-2 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks, in which he didn't factor in the scoring while playing on a line with Dalibor Dvorsky and Juraj Pekarcik, playing 13:38 in the game.

Carbonneau, who scored in the preseason opener, a 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars, then had an assist in a 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, was seen hugging teammates after the game on Saturday and he will be heading back to Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL where the 18-year-old has played for the past three seasons. He had 89 points (46 goals, 43 assists) in 62 regular-season games there last season.

There was no disappointment, just encouragement from the likes of Mathieu Joseph and a big hug from Colton Parayko, who offered up quite the compliments for the forward.

"He's a good player, obviously a great player, a lot of skill, works hard," Parayko said. "I think you've just got to keep working and keep building. It's hard to make this league and I think he's going to be a great player. Just go back, enjoy his year. He's going to have a great year. Just keep getting better and stronger and faster, all the things that make you a better hockey player. Just keep getting better."

The Blues haven't made the roster move official, but cuts are likely to occur on Sunday, with Springfield of the American Hockey League beginning its training camp starting on Monday. But with three preseason games remaining, rosters will be getting reduced on Sunday for a more polished NHL version.

(UPDATED): St. Louis Blues, Cam Fowler Agree To Terms On Three-Year Extension

ST. LOUIS – Cam Fowler is staying put.

Blues Place Pair Of Forwards On Waivers

The St. Louis Blues have placed center Nikita Alexandrov and winger Hugh McGing on waivers.

Toropchenko, Blues Feel There's More Offense To Big Russian's game

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Alexey Toropchenko returned to St. Louis this summer feeling like a new man.