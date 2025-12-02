Blues Top Prospect Named OHL Defenseman Of The Month

St. Louis Blues top defensive prospect Adam Jiricek has been named the OHL's defenseman of the month.

The 19-year-old picked up points in all but one game during November, and he continues to be a catalyst on the dominant Brantford Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs finally suffered their first regulation loss in November, but still boast a league-leading 19-2-4-1 record. The Bulldogs are widely considered the best team in junior hockey.

Jiricek posted 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 12 games during the month, helping the Bulldogs to an 8-2-2-0 record. He recorded three game-winning goals in that stretch and also held a 13-game point streak, which started late in October.

Jiricek ranks fourth in points by a defenseman in the OHL, recording nine goals and 26 points in 23 games, putting him on pace for 25 goals and 73 points in 65 games. The talent has always been apparent with Jiricek, but with the several injuries he's dealt with, he hasn't had the opportunity to show it.

He's now thriving on a strong OHL team and is expected to play a major role with Czechia at the upcoming World Junior Championship.

