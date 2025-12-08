Blues Top Prospect Surprisingly Left Off Canada's World Junior Training Camp Roster

St. Louis Blues prospect Justin Carbonneau was not among the forwards that Team Canada named to its training camp roster for the upcoming World Junior Championship in St. Paul, Minn.

Carbonneau, the Blues' top pick (No. 19) in the 2025 NHL Draft, was among those considered for a loaded class after being with the squad earlier in the summer at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

Carbonneau is currently second in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League in scoring with 23 goals in 23 games (29 points in total) for Blainville-Boisbriand, one behind leader Felix Lacerte of Shawinigan but in the end, was not among the initial invitees to the roster.

There's always the chance of injury and the 19-year-old could be added later, like 2023 Blues first-round pick, defenseman Theo Lindstein was for Sweden in 2023 after initially being omitted from its roster and going on to have a terrific tournament.

However, it's got to be a disappointment for the Levis, Quebec native to not be named to the initial roster.

St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (Dec. 7)

Stancl nets first hat trick in AHL for Springfield; Carbonneau visits future teammates, scores two more goals; Jiricek starts new point streak, keeps Brantford humming;

Observations From Blues' 4-3 Win Vs. Canadiens

Schenn, Holloway lead charge offensively each with three-point games; quick-strike goals at start of second period; Mailloux, Bolduc don't stand out, don't disappoint either; Binnington follows Hofer with solid outing

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.