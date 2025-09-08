College And Junior Teams Blues Fans Must Follow In 2025-26

The 2025-26 season is around the corner, and although there is plenty of excitement surrounding the St. Louis Blues' NHL roster, their prospects carry just as much hype.

The Blues and GM Doug Armstrong have done an excellent job at keeping the NHL roster competitive while building the prospect pool. Led by Jimmy Snuggerud and Dalibor Dvorsky, two prospects who have made their NHL debuts, the Blues' prospect pool contains both depth and star power.

OHL

Lukas Fischer, D, Sarnia Sting

Fischer is a towering 6-foot-3, 185-pound defenseman. He has plenty of room for growth, both with his skill and his weight. Adding muscle to his frame continues to be the most vital part of his development.

The Blues' second-round pick (56th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft scored 15 goals and 37 points in 51 games as the captain of the Sting, and will return for his final season in the OHL looking to improve on each mark.

QMJHL

Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Antoine Dorion, RW, Québec Remparts

Carbonneau is a pick that many Blues fans are excited about. Taken 19th overall in the most recent NHL Draft, Carbonneau is a skilled winger with the mindset of a top-end point producer. The 19-year-old stands at 6-foot-2 and is a powerful skater who is beginning to incorporate physical elements into his game. Carbonneau will likely lead his team in scoring once again as he pushes for a spot on Team Canada's World Junior Championship squad.

Dorion will turn 20 years old on Nov. 2 and will be playing in his third QMJHL season. Taken in the seventh round in the 2024 NHL draft, Dorion is looking to improve on his career highs of 11 goals and 26 points he set in his rookie season.

NCAA

Colin Ralph, D, Michigan State University

Matthew Mayich, D, Clarkson University

Tomas Mrsic, C/W, Colorado College

Ralph is a 6-foot-5, 227-pound physical defenseman entering his sophomore season with Michigan State after transferring from St. Cloud State. The 2024 second-round pick earned a spot on Team USA's gold medal-winning World Junior squad last season and is looking to improve his game on a stacked Michigan State team. Ralph is joined by 14 other NHL prospects, headlined by Philadelphia Flyers' Porter Martone, Columbus Blue Jackets' Cayden Lindstrom, and Detroit Red Wings' Trey Augustine.

Mayich is one of the several CHLers who have taken advantage of the new CHL-NCAA agreement. He'll be making the jump to the college game with Clarkson University this season after playing four seasons with the Ottawa 67's in the OHL.

Like Mayich, Mrsic will be transferring to the NCAA after a three-year career in the WHL. The 19-year-old had a monster year with the Prince Albert Raiders, scoring 33 goals and 90 points in 65 games. He'll join a Colorado College roster which features five other NHL prospects.

