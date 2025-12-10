Fabbri Will Play For Blues Thursday In Nashville

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Newly signed St. Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri will make his debut on Thursday against the Nashville Predators, coach Jim Montgomery said on Wednesday.

Fabbri, 29, who was signed to a one-year, two-way contract for $775,000 NHL, $300,000 AHL, on Wednesday with the Blues currently without five forwards (Jordan Kyrou, lower-body; Nick Bjugstad, upper body; Alexey Toropchenko, leg burns; Jimmy Snuggerud, wrist, and Nathan Walker, upper body) out with various injuries.

Fabbri, who was with the Pittsburgh Penguins on a professional tryout but released during training camp and also signed an amateur PTO with the Florida Panthers, has played in three games recently with Charlotte of the American Hockey League and had a goal and an assist.

"The good thing about Robby Fabbri is he's played all three positions, he's familiar with the city, he's familiar what the Blues mean and the city of St. Louis and the honor and privilege is it to wear the Blues jersey," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday. "We're going to use him; we've got to see where he's at with everything. I know he's played three games down in the American (Hockey) League and he's looked good. that's why we added a player that's played a lot of NHL games (and) has over 100 goals in the league. Someone that's going to give us a veteran mentality, understands game management and stuff pretty well."

As for Bjugstad, who departed a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday 5:24 into the second period with an upper-body injury, Montgomery said the 33-year-old will miss "at least the next five days."

And Toropchenko, who sustained what the Blues termed "scalding burns to his legs" in a home accident, the progress is positive; he has missed the past five games.

"He's progressing pretty good," Montgomery said. 'If anyone's going to be back the quickest of any of the guys that are out, there's a good chance it's him.

"He's started on those steps of getting back on the ice already."

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.