Former Blues Captain Officially Placed On Season-Ending LTIR

Former St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo has been placed on the season-ending long-term injury reserve by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 35-year-old announced during the off-season that he would be stepping away from hockey to deal with a hip injury. During media availability in September, Pietrangelo mentioned that his body was responding well to the rehab and that he wouldn't close the door on returning this season.

Ultimately, a decision by both the organization and player was agreed upon to place him on the season-ending LTIR. Pietrangelo is now ineligible to return for the regular season and the playoffs, but the Golden Knights are eligible for full relief on his $8.8 million cap hit.

Pietrangelo has spent the last five seasons with the Golden Knights, having signed a seven-year, $8.8-million contract in the 2020 off-season. The right-handed defender went on to win his second Stanley Cup, his first coming with the Blues.

Prior to his Golden Knights career, Pietrangelo was the Blues' captain and led them to a Stanley Cup in 2019.

Originally drafted fourth overall by the Blues in 2008, Pietrangelo recorded 109 goals and 450 points in 758 games with the Blues.

It's unknown if the Blues legend will return to the NHL. He'll have one year remaining on his contract when the 2025-26 season concludes.