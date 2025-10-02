Former Blues Defenseman Signs Monster Contract With Panthers

Former St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola has signed an eight-year, $5 million AAV contract extension with the Florida Panthers.

Mikkola has been a key cog in the Panthers' blueline in their back-to-back Stanley Cup triumphs and was rewarded with a massive extension. The 2024-25 season witnessed the 29-year-old set career highs in goals and points with six goals and 22 points in 76 games.

“Niko has proven himself to be a dependable defenseman who uses his speed and physicality to impact both ends of the ice,” said Panthers GM Bill Zito. “He was an indispensable piece of our past two championship campaigns, and we are thrilled that Niko will be continuing his career with the Florida Panthers.”

The 6-foot-6 defender was a fifth-round pick (127th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Blues. His team with St. Louis wasn't great, recording four goals and 20 points in 139 games. Mikkola tended to have defensive mishaps and took far too many ill-advised penalties.

With the Panthers, that's all changed. He's defensively reliable, a more than capable puck mover and has cut down on the needless penalties while maintaining a physical nature.

Mikkola and Seth Jones built solid chemistry in their short time together, and they'll be a key pairing for the Panthers for years to come.

