Former Blues Star Joins ESPN As NHL Studio And Game Analyst

Former St. Louis Blues star winger T.J. Oshie has joined ESPN as an NHL studio and game analyst for the 2025-26 season.

Oshie announced his retirement from the NHL after 16 seasons spent with the Blues and the Washington Capitals.

The 38-year-old was drafted 24th overall by the Blues in the 2005 NHL draft. He went on to play 443 games with the Blues, scoring 110 goals and 210 points. Oshie recorded a career-high in points with 60, just a year before he was traded to the Capitals.

The deal shocked hockey fans and Oshie as well, who had stated previously that he was taken aback by the deal. The deal saw Troy Brouwer, Pheonix Copley, and 2016 third-round pick come to St. Louis in exchange for Oshie.

Oshie went on to enjoy his time in Washington, winning a Stanley Cup in 2018, recording 192 goals and 385 points, while setting a career high in goals of 33 in the 2016-17 season.

The later part of his career, mainly post-2021, was ravaged by injuries, so much so that he didn't play a game in the 2024-25 season.

Now, post-career, Oshie will be taking his talents onto the screen, working as an analyst. The news to join ESPN comes after Oshie also signed on as a contributor to local Capitals broadcasts with Monumental Sports Network this season.

“I’m hoping I get into some broadcasts,” Oshie said in September. “I will be doing things with the Caps on a part-time basis. I want to be linked with them for as long as I possibly can, because I love the organization so much, them and Monumental.”

Oshie had his chance to make an impression on ESPN during the Western Conference Finals last year and clearly impressed, earning a consistent role with the network.