'I’m Just Going To Wait On That Call To Get The Nod To Go In And If I Do' -- If Skinner Gets Shot With Blues, It Would Be His NHL Debut

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Hunter Skinner had some trials and tribulations on Sunday treking his way to St. Louis from Springfield, Mass. with plane delays, but now that the defenseman is here, the focus came along with it.

Skinner was called up from Springfield of the American Hockey League when the St. Louis Blues assigned Logan Mailloux to the Thunderbirds. The 24-year-old will be the seventh defenseman – for the time being – and just fit in any way he can after an extended training camp here in September.

“I feel good today, ready to go,” Skinner said. “Just come up here, put a smile on my face, work hard. Like I said before in camp, work hard, show them what I have, bring them what I can do to the table.”

Skinner, acquired from the New York Rangers with Sammy Blais in the trade that sent Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to New York on Feb. 9, 2023, has 203 games’ worth of AHL experience, including 157 the past three-plus seasons with the Thunderbirds, will do whatever is necessary and asked of him.

“I’m just going to wait on that call to get the nod to go in and if I do, make the best of my opportunity,” Skinner said. “Energy, physicality, I want to bring that to the best of my ability, honestly. Hopefully that can help turn some tides.”

Skinner, who mentioned in training camp he grew up as a forward, had career-highs in goals (eight), assists (15) and points (23) with Springfield last season and certainly grew on the coaching staff, which recognized the “energy, physicality, attitude,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “Plus he has a lot of confidence and poise with the puck. I don’t think people would describe him that way.”

* Is Sundqvist coming in, Bjugstad going out? – Monday’s practice lines had Oskar Sundqvist centering the Blues’ fourth line flanked by Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker. That spot had been occupied of late by Nick Bjugstad, who was the extra with Alexandre Texier.

Sundqvist has been a healthy scratch the past two games and could be a case of getting him back in the mix somewhere. But could it be at the expense of Bjugstad, who has been solid with the Blues since signing this past simmer?

“It’s more about getting Sunny into the lineup. It’s not dead set that that’s the lineup for tomorrow,” Montgomery said of a matchup with the Calgary Flames. “Bjugstad, what I love is he’s a great pro. He’s done really good things, and he was really good in practice today. He’s going to be hard to take out.”

* Dvorsky gets shot with Kyrou, Holloway – It was the line that galvanized the Blues’ season down the stretch last season with Brayden Schenn between Dylan Holloway on the left and Jordan Kyrou on the right.

And while that combination hasn’t been used often – yet – this season, it will be Dalibor Dvorsky’s turn there on Tuesday.

“They’re going to have to take care of Dvorsky,” Montgomery said of Kyrou and Holloway. “Schenn was taking care of them last year. Now it’s on them to be leaders and take a young guy under their wing who’s got incredible potential who’s played really good hockey for us. You want to see if there’s a spark there, if there’s some chemistry.”

In the meantime, Schenn once again has altered a role that best suits a team. And playing on the wing.

“I thought he’s played really well outside of the Washington game, but that was the whole team laying an egg in Washington,” Montgomery said of Schenn. “I think he’s been getting more opportunities offensively, and defensively he’s done a good job as a winger.”

* Joseph takes tumble in practice – Mathieu Joseph was able to finish practice on Tuesday but not without a bit of pain.

The forward collided and fell along the boards during a drill, compromising something with his lower body that needed some rest and attention by the Blues’ training staff on the bench.

Joseph, who’s off to a real solid start to the season, was able to finish the practice and seemed fine in the locker room afterwards.

“I didn’t check with the trainers to see where he’s at,” Montgomery said. “We’ll have an update tomorrow.”

