Joel Hofer Provides Plenty Of Confidence To Blues Players And Coaches When In Between The Pipes

Joel Hofer was the standout performer in the St. Louis Blues' 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, turning away several high-danger chances en route to victory.

The 25-year-old is still considered the backup netminder to Jordan Binnington, but Hofer's play bleeds a different sort of confidence into the Blues players and coaches.

On Saturday, in his first start of the season, following a thrashing the Blues took at the hands of the Minnesota Wild, Hofer stepped into the crease and delivered. The Flames threw 29 shots at Hofer, and he turned away 27, recording a .931 save percentage. The two goals the Flames scored came off the stick of Matt Coronato, one by way of a deflection and the other on a breakaway.

The Flames generated 16 high-danger chances and owned 53.47 percent of the expected goals, but Hofer stood tall and guided the Blues to their first win of the season, stopping six of the seven high-danger shots.

Jake Neighbours, who notched two goals, including the game-winning goal in the third period, was highly complimentary of the Blues' goaltender.

"I think the hockey world is starting to realize what a goalie he is," said Neighbours.

Coach Jim Montgomery described his performance as "unreal."

The Blues are back in action tonight against the Vancouver Canucks, and Binnington is expected to be in between the pipes. If Hofer's strong play can continue, he'll earn more starts and allow Binnington to rest.

