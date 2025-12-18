Milan Lucic Officially Signs With EIHL Club Following Stint With Blues

Milan Lucic has officially signed with EIHL club, Fife Flyers, following his professional tryout with the St. Louis Blues.

Prior to pre-season, the Blues invited Lucic to their training camp, but the 37-year-old sustained an injury and missed most of the Blues' game action. When he recovered, he played with the Springfield Thunderbirds again on a PTO, but the Blues ultimately decided not to sign the 17-year NHL veteran.

The 2006 second-round pick (50th overall) played 1177 games in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, notching 233 goals and 586 points. Lucic also won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in the 2010-11 season, scoring five goals and 12 points in 25 playoff games.

Lucic's new team, the Fife Flyers, is a Scottish-based team that currently sits last in the 10-team British league with three wins in its first 20 games. The team’s roster includes ex-NHLers Simon Després and David Booth, as well as 38-year-old Canadian left winger Garet Hunt, who was Lucic’s teammate on the Memorial Cup and WHL Champion Vancouver Giants.

According to the Flyers' press release, Lucic's signing with the Flyers is pending paperwork completion, and he will wear No.8 this season in the Kingdom.

