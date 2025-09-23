    • Powered by Roundtable

    Milan Lucic Possibly Tweaks Groin; Given 50/50 Chance To Participate In Next Blues Practice

    Julian Gaudio
    Sep 23, 2025, 21:38
    Julian Gaudio
    Sep 23, 2025, 21:38
    Updated at: Sep 23, 2025, 21:38

    St. Louis Blues PTO attendee Milan Lucic exited practice early today after tweaking his groin and has been given a 50/50 chance of participating in tomorrow's practice, per Jeremy Rutherford.

    Lucic skated in the Blues' second pre-season game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, recording an assist and two hits in 15:26 of ice time.

    Lucic was brought into St. Louis on a PTO with the possibility of joining the team as a physical presence. The 37-year-old comes with plenty of NHL experience, scoring 233 goals and 586 points in 1177 games. 

    Lucic hasn't played much hockey recently, last playing in the 2023-24 season, where he recorded just four games with the Boston Bruins. The Blues have plenty of options for their bottom six, but none have the skillset Lucic can provide, which is a 6-foot-3, 236-pound frame and several NHL fights under his belt. 

    It's not a forgone conclusion that Lucic will sign with the Blues, but GM Doug Armstrong has stated that he is open to giving players a second chance, and if Lucic can snag it, he'll give it to him.

