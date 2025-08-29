The St. Louis Blues have had themselves a busy off-season. Among their most notable moves are signing forward Pius Suter in free agency and acquiring promising prospect defenseman Logan Mailloux from the Montreal Canadiens. However, they also signed a veteran forward who has the potential to be a nice addition.

At the start of July, the Blues signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a two-year, $3.5 million contract. With this move, the Blues have brought in an experienced forward who should give their bottom six a bit of a boost.

In 66 games this past season with the Utah Mammoth, Bjugstad recorded eight goals, 19 points, and 104 hits. While these offensive numbers do not necessarily stand out, his past seasons show that he has the potential to produce more offensively. Just back in 2023-24 with the Arizona Coyotes, Bjugstad recorded 22 goals, 23 assists, and 45 points in 76 games. If he can get his offense back up to similar totals with the Blues, he would end up being a strong pickup for the bottom half of the Blues' lineup.

Bjugstad's versatility should also come in handy for the Blues, as he can play both center and on the wing. Because of this, they will have multiple options to consider with the 13-year veteran in their lineup.

Overall, bringing in Bjugstad has the potential to be a nice move for the Blues. It will be fascinating to see how much of an impact he makes during his first year in St. Louis from here.