Pair Of Blues Clear Waivers; Heading To AHL Springfield Thunderbirds

The St. Louis Blues have assigned winger Matt Luff and defenseman Corey Schueneman to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, after they cleared waivers.

Luff, 28, is entering his second season with the Thunderbirds after pouring in 18 goals and 45 points in 50 games last year.

The 6-foot-3, right-handed shooter started his professional career with the Los Angeles Kings franchise, before playing with the Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings and the Florida Panthers AHL affiliate.

Luff has played 276 games in the AHL, scoring 87 goals and 212 points. In the NHL, Luff has scored 15 goals and 27 points in 106 games. Luff hasn't played any games in the NHL with the Blues.

Schueneman, 30, is a left-handed defenseman also playing in his second season with the Thunderbirds. In 63 games, Schueneman scored four goals and 20 points. In his AHL career, Schueneman has recorded 25 goals and 110 points in 307 games.

Schueneman skated in four games with the Blues last year, but did not record any points. In his career, Schueneman has played in 35 games, scoring two goals and seven points.

