Robert Thomas Returns To Blues Lineup Against Oilers

The St. Louis Blues host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers as they attempt to end a seven-game losing streak.

They'll get a major boost to their lineup as they'll be welcoming back star center Robert Thomas. The 26-year-old has missed the previous four games with an upper-body injury, but he appears to be healthy once again and prepared to contribute.

“I didn’t have (Monday) circled, but just taking it day by day,” Thomas said. “Started to take big steps the last couple of days and figured it would be a possibility, so happy it kind of came into fruition.”

The season hasn't started all too great for Thomas, as he's notched just one goal and six points in eight games. He's on pace for just 10 goals and 59 points, a steep step down in his production from last season, which witnessed him record 21 goals and 81 points in 70 games.

Thomas will retake his spot on the top line alongside Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Snuggerud. His return has shifted players around. Brayden Schenn will slide over to the wing next to Pius Suter and Jordan Kyrou. Dalibor Dvorsky will remain in the lineup as he'll slot onto the third line with Dylan Holloway and Oskar Sundqvist on his wings. Nathan Walker will exit the lineup and will be a healthy scratch tonight.

(11-3-25) Oilers-Blues Gameday Lineup

Thomas returns for St. Louis Blues after missing four games; Schenn moves to wing; Dvorsky, Snuggerud flanking Blues' top power-play unit

Thomas was on the ice Sunday for an optional practice and was also on the ice Saturday when the Blues were taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets, and gave coach Jim Montgomery the green light after Sunday’s practice.

“He did yesterday after he skated,” Montgomery said. “We got our No. 1 center back, so that’s a big boost. Everyone gets deployed appropriately with the minutes, especially matchups as well, especially when you’re at home.”

Thomas is hoping the four games off due to injury serve as a reset and that his production will improve. Tonight's opponents are the back-to-back Stanley Cup finalist Edmonton Oilers, and they'll be a tough team to beat.

The Oilers continue to have struggles with defensive mishaps and shaky goaltending, but overall, they've improved defensively. They are allowing just over three goals per game and rank third in the NHL in shots allowed, averaging 25 shots against.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.